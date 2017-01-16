Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Société Générale":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Societe Generale Appoints Didier Valet As Deputy CEO




16.01.17 14:08
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.

PK, SCGLY.PK) said that it appointed Didier Valet as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.



Starting on 16 January 2017, the Group General Management team is consist of:Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer; Séverin Cabannes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in charge of steering and control for the Group. The Finance, Risk, and Resources Departments report to him; Bernardo Sanchez Incera, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, French and International Retail Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Didier Valet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management and Securities Services.


Chief Executive Officer Frédéric Oudéa, ".... Working closely with me, this new General Management team will be responsible for defining and implementing the bank's new strategic plan, drawing on the strength of this new organisation."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,344 € 47,213 € -0,869 € -1,84% 16.01./15:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000130809 873403 49,12 € 25,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,26 € -2,41%  15:28
Nasdaq OTC Other 50,90 $ +4,30%  13.01.17
Berlin 47,305 € +2,47%  08:08
Hamburg 47,125 € +2,05%  08:01
Hannover 47,125 € +2,05%  08:01
München 47,025 € +1,83%  08:09
Düsseldorf 46,565 € +0,32%  10:51
Stuttgart 46,344 € -1,84%  14:06
Frankfurt 46,365 € -2,15%  15:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
171 Französische Banken 20.01.16
9 Verkauft Soc Gen OnVista? 28.09.11
1 Commerzbank übernimmt Societ. 20.09.11
9 Jerome Kerviel: Spendenseite au. 06.10.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...