Social Media Companies Ordered To Comply With EU Consumer Rules

17.03.17 14:15
MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission said Friday that, following discussions with Facebook Inc.

(FB), Google and Twitter Inc. (TWTR), it has given them one month to come up with detailed plans on how they would comply with EU regulations. If final proposals are not satisfactory, consumer authorities could ultimately resort to enforcement action.


The European union consumer authorities and organisations have received a growing number of complaints from consumers, who have been targeted by fraud or scams when using social media websites, as well as having been subject to certain terms of services that do not respect EU consumer law, the EU said.


On this basis, EU consumer authorities, under the leadership of the French consumer authority and with the support of the European Commission, sent a letter to Facebook, Twitter and Google+ last November asking them to address two areas of concern.


On 16 March 2017, EU consumer authorities and the European Commission met with these companies to hear and discuss their proposed solutions. The companies in question will finalise detailed measures on how to comply with the EU regulatory framework within one month. The Commission and the consumer authorities will review the final proposals. If they are not satisfactory, consumer authorities could ultimately resort to enforcement action, European union said.


Commissioner Jourová said,".... Social media companies also need to take more responsibility in addressing scams and fraud happening on their platforms. I want to thank the EU consumer authorities who have worked tirelessly with the Commission on this important issue over the past months. From today, social media companies have one month to come up with solutions to comply with EU rules."


The companies have agreed to propose changes on two areas: Unfair terms and conditions; addressing fraud and scams that mislead consumers when using the social networks.


The EU noted that the Social media companies must remove any fraud and scams appearing on their websites that could mislead consumers, once they become aware of such practices. In this connection, national consumer protection authorities should have a direct and standardised communication channel to signal such wrongdoings to social media operators and obtain take down of content, as well as information concerning the traders responsible for the infringements. This is in line with EU consumer legislation and the E-Commerce Directive, which gives the possibility to Member States to establish procedures governing the removal or disabling of access to illegal information.


