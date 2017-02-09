Snow Storm Wreaks Havoc On Air Travel, More Than 3300 Flights Cancelled

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - More than 3300 flights into or out of United States were cancelled on Thursday due to winter storm warnings.



3575 flights were delayed.

JetBlue had to cancel 605 flights or 60 percent of their schedules, while 2 percent flights were delayed. American Airlines cancelled 381 flights, Endeavor Air 284, Southwest 266, United 256, Republic 230 and ExpressJet 230 and Delta cancelled 164 flights.

LaGuardia was the most affected airport that had to cancel 352 flights or 61 percent. Newark Liberty International cancelled 341 flights, Boston Logan International 341 flights, John F. Kennedy International 295, and Philadelphia International 107 and Reagan National cancelled 95 flights originating from the airport. 339 inward flights or 64 percent were cancelled to Boston Logan.

Boston and New York were hardly hit by the weather. The snowstorm is expected to bring over a foot snow in several parts of the country.

On Wednesday there were 5972 delays and 2331 cancellations. Total cancellations announced for tomorrow is 126.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM