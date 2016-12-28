Snapchat Reportedly Buys Augmented Reality Startup

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Messaging app Snapchat has acquired Israeli augmented reality startup Cimagine Media for about $35 million, according to Tel Aviv-based business publication Calcalist.





Cimagine has developed an augmented reality or AR solution, called the True Markerless Augmented Reality. The app helps retailers and consumers to determine whether an appliance will fit into a given space.

Cimagine's patent-pending technology automatically scans and identifies surfaces in scenes captured by a customer's mobile or wearable device camera and overlays life-like three-dimensional images of products onto real-time video.

Using this technology on their mobile devices and at the click of a button, buyers are able to position the virtual furniture or appliances in a room without the need for physical markers.

Cimagine was founded in 2012. The company was chosen by Inc.com and also by Microsoft as one of Israel's most promising start-ups. Forbes had selected Cimagine as one of the Israeli companies to watch for in 2016.

Cimagine's customers include companies such as Shop Direct, John Lewis and Coca-Cola Co.

Recently, interactive multichannel retailer HSN partnered with Cimagine to launch an augmented reality design app across two of its home and lifestyle brands within the company's Cornerstone portfolio - Frontgate and Ballard Designs.

Calcalist reported that Cimagine will become Snapchat's research and development center in Israel and its workforce will be expanded from the current 20 employees.

Snapchat, founded by Evan Spiegel, is preparing for an IPO and could start selling shares as early as late March 2017 with a valuation of $25 billion or more.

In mid-November, media reports indicated that Snap Inc., the parent of Snapchat, has confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering or IPO.

