Snap Prices IPO At $17/shr, Above Expected $14-$16 Per Share Range
02.03.17 03:47
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc on Wednesday priced its initial public offering above its expected range, raising $3.4 billion. The Shares will start trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SNAP.
At $17 per share, the parent of popular disappearing-messaging app Snapchat has a market valuation of about $24 billion.
Snap priced 200 million shares at $17.00 per share, which is above its previously estimated $14.00 to $16.00 per share range.
