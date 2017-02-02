Erweiterte Funktionen



Snap-On Inc. Announces 11% Gain In Q4 Profit




02.02.17 12:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $146.3 million, or $2.47 per share. This was higher than $131.4 million, or $2.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $889.8 million. This was up from $851.7 million last year.


Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $146.3 Mln. vs. $131.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.47 vs. $2.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -Revenue (Q4): $889.8 Mln vs. $851.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


