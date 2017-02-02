Snap-On Inc. Announces 11% Gain In Q4 Profit
02.02.17 12:47
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $146.3 million, or $2.47 per share. This was higher than $131.4 million, or $2.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $889.8 million. This was up from $851.7 million last year.
Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $146.3 Mln. vs. $131.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.47 vs. $2.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -Revenue (Q4): $889.8 Mln vs. $851.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|166,98 $
|180,30 $
|-13,32 $
|-7,39%
|02.02./22:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8330341012
|853887
|181,73 $
|133,09 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|164,65 €
|-1,37%
|10:00
|Frankfurt
|164,544 €
|-1,62%
|11:32
|NYSE
|166,98 $
|-7,39%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|153,678 €
|-7,94%
|19:45