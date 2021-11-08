Smiths News - Strong results, debt falling rapidly

Management delivered on promises again as Smiths News produced a strong set of FY21 results. Operating profit increased nearly 13% and net debt fell to £53m (1.2x net debt:EBITDA versus c 2.0x in August 2020). Underlying market conditions are normalising and the company has adopted new sustainability targets, which is encouraging. We have raised our forecasts to reflect better-than-expected trading while acknowledging that inflationary pressures exist in the market. On the back of the upgrade, we have increased our valuation from 77.4p/share to 81.5p/share, twice the current share price.