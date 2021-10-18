Smiths News - Predictable cash flows and growing dividends

Erweiterte Funktionen
Smiths News has successfully performed a turnaround of the business that has seen it return to a core newspaper and magazine distribution operation. While the print sector is declining, revenue is predictable and management has a clearly demonstrable cost-saving track record such that cash flow is strong and profits are broadly flat, post COVID-19. This means that debt is being paid down and dividends are likely to become an increasing feature. We value the business at 77p, twice the current price.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3975 €
|0,4093 €
|-0,0118 €
|-2,88%
|18.10./16:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B17WCR61
|A0J3U3
|0,52 €
|0,32 €
= Realtime
