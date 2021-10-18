Erweiterte Funktionen



Smiths News - Predictable cash flows and growing dividends




Edison Investment Research

Smiths News has successfully performed a turnaround of the business that has seen it return to a core newspaper and magazine distribution operation. While the print sector is declining, revenue is predictable and management has a clearly demonstrable cost-saving track record such that cash flow is strong and profits are broadly flat, post COVID-19. This means that debt is being paid down and dividends are likely to become an increasing feature. We value the business at 77p, twice the current price.

