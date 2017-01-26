Smiths Group Sells Interconnect's Power Business For GBP 162 Mln

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Smiths Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British technology company Smiths Group plc (SMIN.



L) announced Thursday that it has completed the sale of Smiths Interconnect's Power business, to Dunes Point Capital, LLC, a family office and private investment firm, for an enterprise value of 162 million pounds.

The company said the disposal is part of an ongoing corporate programme to focus its portfolio on market leading scalable positions in its chosen markets.

The proceeds will be reinvested in attractive growth opportunities for the company.

Power is a provider of custom power distribution and monitoring solutions. Power reported total revenues of 88 million pounds in the year ended July 31, representing 20% of Smiths Interconnect revenue, with operating profit of £11 million.

Andy Reynolds Smith, Chief Executive, said, "This disposal is part of a restructuring plan for Smiths Interconnect to provide a greater focus on markets and customers where our advanced connector and microwave technologies bring most value and potential. Since starting our programme, we have disposed of £150 million of revenue and released over £330 million of capital for reinvestment..."

Harris Williams & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Smiths Interconnect's Power business on the sale.

