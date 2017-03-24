Smiths Group H1 Profit Climbs; Says FY17 Outlook Unchanged

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Smiths Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British technology company Smiths Group plc (SMIN.



L) reported Friday that its first-half pre-tax profit climbed to 346 million pounds from last year's 168 million pounds. Earnings per share were 75.6 pence, higher than 32.5 pence a year ago.

Headline pre-tax profit was 248 million pounds, compared to 189 million pounds last year. Headline earnings per share were 45.7 pence, compared to 35.2 pence a year ago.

Revenue for the first half climbed 18 percent to 1.62 billion pounds from last year's 1.37 billion pounds. On an underlying basis, revenues were flat.

Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 13.55p per share, up 2.3 percent from last year. The interim dividend will be paid on 28 April to shareholders registered at close of business on 7 April.

Looking ahead, the company said that overall, the outlook for 2017 is unchanged. Group performance is expected to be slightly weighted towards the second half, albeit with a more balanced split between the first and second half than last year.

