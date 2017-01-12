Erweiterte Funktionen
Smith & Nephew CFO Julie Brown Left Company
12.01.17 13:57
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SNN, SN.L), the global medical technology business, today said that Julie Brown, Chief Financial Officer, left the Company and ceased to be a Director of the Company on 11 January 2017 as announced on 11 July 2016.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,775 €
|13,908 €
|-0,133 €
|-0,96%
|12.01./14:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009223206
|502816
|16,17 €
|12,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|14,63 $
|+0,90%
|09.01.17
|Frankfurt
|14,058 €
|+0,10%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|13,775 €
|-0,96%
|13:46
|Düsseldorf
|13,925 €
|-1,10%
|11:00
|Berlin
|14,065 €
|-1,61%
|14:13
= Realtime
