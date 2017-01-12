Erweiterte Funktionen

Smith & Nephew CFO Julie Brown Left Company




12.01.17 13:57
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SNN, SN.L), the global medical technology business, today said that Julie Brown, Chief Financial Officer, left the Company and ceased to be a Director of the Company on 11 January 2017 as announced on 11 July 2016.


