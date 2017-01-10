Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovenia's Industrial Production Rises In November




10.01.17 12:29
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production increased slightly in November on manufacturing and electricity output, the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia said Tuesday.


Industrial output gained only 0.9 percent from October.


Manufacturing output grew 1.2 percent and electricity, gas and steam supply climbed 1 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output plunged 27.2 percent.


Compared to November 2015, industrial production advanced 7.4 percent.


