Slovenia Industrial Production Climbs In January
21.03.17 11:28
LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production expanded at the start of the year, preliminary figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Tuesday.
Industrial production climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in January, largely driven by a 7.4 percent growth registered in the utility sector.
Manufacturing production rose 2.8 percent, while mining and quarrying output fell by 6.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.8 percent from December.
