Slovenia Industrial Production Climbs In January

Industrial production climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in January, largely driven by a 7.4 percent growth registered in the utility sector.

Manufacturing production rose 2.8 percent, while mining and quarrying output fell by 6.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.8 percent from December.

