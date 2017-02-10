Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovenia Industrial Production Climbs In December




10.02.17 11:29
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production increased markedly in December from a year ago, driven by strong growth in manufacturing, preliminary figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Friday.


Industrial output expanded 10.2 percent year-over-year at the end of the year. Manufacturing production alone grew by 12.0 percent.


At the same time, mining and quarrying registered a sharp decline of 22.5 percent.


Month-on-month, industrial production climbed 1.3 percent from November.


For the whole year 2016, total industrial production advanced 6.6 percent as compared to 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



