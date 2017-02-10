Erweiterte Funktionen
Slovenia Industrial Production Climbs In December
10.02.17 11:29
dpa-AFX
LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production increased markedly in December from a year ago, driven by strong growth in manufacturing, preliminary figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Friday.
Industrial output expanded 10.2 percent year-over-year at the end of the year. Manufacturing production alone grew by 12.0 percent.
At the same time, mining and quarrying registered a sharp decline of 22.5 percent.
Month-on-month, industrial production climbed 1.3 percent from November.
For the whole year 2016, total industrial production advanced 6.6 percent as compared to 2015.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
12:51 , dpa-AFXJupiter Asset Management Limited : Form 8.3 [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFXSchäuble will EU-Ausländern Kindergeld kürzen
12:49 , dpa-AFXChipMOS January Revenues Rise
12:48 , dpa-AFXJupiter Asset Management Limited : Form 8.3 [...]
12:47 , dpa-AFXLatvia Current Account Surplus Rises In Dece [...]