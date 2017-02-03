Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia's Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In December




03.02.17 09:25
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in December, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.


Retail sales climbed 4.3 percent year-on-year in December, following November's 3.9 percent increase.


Higher turnover was registered in almost all activities, of which sales in non-specialized stores climbed 3.4 percent and that of other goods in specialized stores by 6.3 percent.


Turnover in retail sale of other household equipment in specialized stores remained at the level of December 2015.


In 2016, turnover in retail trade increased by 2.2 percent from the prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



