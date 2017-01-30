Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia's Economic Sentiment Climbs To 10-Month High




30.01.17 11:33
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in January to its strongest level in ten months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.


The economic sentiment indicator rose to 103.4 in January from 102.8 in the previous month.


This was the highest score since March 2015, when it marked the same reading of 103.4.


Among components, industry, construction and services confidence all improved in January, while the morale for retail trade dropped slightly.


Data also revealed that the consumer confidence index weakened to -7.5 in January from -5.0 in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:45 , dpa-AFX
Uber Fights Back After Immigration Ban Back [...]
14:44 , dpa-AFX
Garrett Brands To Acquire Frango From Macy [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. [...]
14:33 , dpa-AFX
Gold Steady As German Inflation Picks Up
14:33 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2/Unter Mindestlohn: Mehr Kontrolle [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...