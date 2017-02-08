Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia Trade Deficit Widens In December




08.02.17 09:50
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia foreign trade gap widened at the end of the year, as imports grew faster than exports, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic said Wednesday


The trade deficit rose to EUR 119.8 million in December from EUR 83.6 million in the corresponding month last year.

In November, the trade balance ended in a surplus of EUR 305.7 million.


Exports climbed 6.2 percent year-over-year in December and imports grew by 6.8 percent.


For the whole year 2016, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 3.7 billion versus EUR 3.3 billion in 2015. Both exports and imports increased by 3.6 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:44 , dpa-AFX
Sanofi Stock Up As Q4 Profit More Than Do [...]
10:37 , dpa-AFX
RYANAIR pres - BNP Paribas Primary New I [...]
10:36 , dpa-AFX
Studie: Neue EU-Direktive könnte Bankgewinne [...]
10:30 , dpa-AFX
Elektroindustrie erhält im Dezember mehr Auft [...]
10:27 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...