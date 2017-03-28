Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia PPI Climbs For Second Month




28.03.17 09:30
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices rose for the second straight month in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.


Industrial producer prices climbed at a faster rate of 3.2 percent year-over-year in February, following a 1.0 percent rise in January. Domestic market producer prices registered an increase of 2.6 percent.


Prices in the manufacturing sector grew 3.3 percent, while mining and quarrying prices dropped by 3.4 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.3 percent from January, when it increased by 1.5 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:57 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)
09:55 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)
09:51 , dpa-AFX
Öffentliche Schulden dank guter Konjunktur ge [...]
09:47 , dpa-AFX
Japanisches Gericht hebt Stopp von Atomreakt [...]
09:46 , dpa-AFX
Störung bei 'Spiegel Online' - Website über St [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...