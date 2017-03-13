Slovakia Industrial Production Growth Quickens

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production growth accelerated for the second straight month in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.





Industrial Production grew a working-day-adjusted 7.6 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.8 percent rise in December. It was the sixth month of increase in a row.

Production in the manufacturing sector advanced 6.3 percent annually in January and mining and quarrying output surged by 19.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent at the start of the year.

