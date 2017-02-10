Slovakia Industrial Production Growth Improves In December

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production grew for the fifth straight month and at a faster pace in December, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.





Industrial production rose an adjusted 3 percent year-on-year following 2.4 percent increase in November. Production has been growing since August.

Manufacturing output increased 1.6 percent and mining and quarrying production rose 7.7 percent. Utility sector output climbed 11.4 percent.

In 2016, industrial production rose 3.3 percent with 3.5 percent growth in manufacturing output.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent from November.

