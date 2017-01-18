Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia HICP Rises December




18.01.17 12:33
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased for the first time in three years in December, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic revealed on Wednesday.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in November.


Moreover, this was the first increase since December 2013.


Transport costs grew 1.9 percent annually in December, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.2 percent.


On a monthly basis, the HICP rose at a stable pace of 0.1 percent in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:55 , dpa-AFX
Italienische Eisenbahnen kaufen griechische Bah [...]
12:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Fachverband Betonbohren und -sägen Deu [...]
12:50 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Jahresausblick 2017: Erste AM [...]
12:41 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Tele München Fernseh GmbH & Co. Pro [...]
12:37 , dpa-AFX
Schäuble lehnt SPD-Vorschlag zur Boni-Begren [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...