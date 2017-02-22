Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia HICP Climbs For Second Month




22.02.17 09:55
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased for the second straight month in January, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in December, which was the first increase in three years.


Transport costs grew 4.7 percent annually in January and pries of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 1.4 percent.


Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.3 percent from December, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:12 , dpa-AFX
BoJ Unlikely To Cut Rates Further Into Negat [...]
10:10 , dpa-AFX
Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Ifo Business C [...]
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Universal Media Corporation / Gemeinsam [...]
09:59 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Rise Ahead Of FOMC Minutes
09:55 , dpa-AFX
Slovakia HICP Climbs For Second Month
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...