Slovakia HICP Climbs For Second Month
22.02.17 09:55
dpa-AFX
LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased for the second straight month in January, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in December, which was the first increase in three years.
Transport costs grew 4.7 percent annually in January and pries of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 1.4 percent.
Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.3 percent from December, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.
