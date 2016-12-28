Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia Economic Sentiment Falls In December




28.12.16 10:59
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened in December after a slight increase in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.


The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 102.7 in December from 103.0 in November. In October, the score was 2.9.


Among components, morale for both the industrial and construction sector registered improvement in December. At the same time, the index measuring confidence in retail sector remained stable and services confidence worsened during the month.


Data also revealed that the consumer confidence index rose to -5.0 in December from -6.6 in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



