Slovakia CPI Rises Further In February

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer prices increased for the third straight month in February, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.





The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

Transport costs surged 7.2 percent annually in February and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent from January, when it increased by 0.3 percent.

Core inflation accelerated to 1.9 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January. Month-on-month, core consumer prices grew 0.6 percent.

