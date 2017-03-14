Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia CPI Rises Further In February




14.03.17 12:50
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer prices increased for the third straight month in February, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.


The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.


Transport costs surged 7.2 percent annually in February and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.3 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent from January, when it increased by 0.3 percent.


Core inflation accelerated to 1.9 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January. Month-on-month, core consumer prices grew 0.6 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:04 , dpa-AFX
BoE's Hogg Resigns Over Failure To Declare [...]
14:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Clearwater International GmbH / Rekordja [...]
14:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BearingPoint GmbH / BearingPoint übern [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expecte [...]
13:57 , dpa-AFX
Euro Weakens On German ZEW Survey, Dutc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...