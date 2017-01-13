Erweiterte Funktionen


Slovakia CPI Rises For First Time In 25 Months




13.01.17 11:58
dpa-AFX


LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer prices increased for the first time in just over two years in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.


The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month. It was the first increase since December 2014.


Health costs grew 1.6 percent annually in December and transport charges went up by 2.0 percent. At the same time, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 1.3 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up at a stable pace of 0.1 percent in December.


At the same time, core inflation accelerated to 0.9 percent in December from 0.4 percent in the prior month.


In the whole year 2016, the annual rate of change in consumer prices was -0.5 percent versus -0.3 percent in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:15 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Merkel stützt Schäuble: Schuldenab [...]
13:12 , dpa-AFX
Islamic State Poses Biggest Threat To US Un [...]
13:09 , dpa-AFX
First Horizon National Q4 Profit Rises On Hig [...]
13:08 , dpa-AFX
Merkel stützt Schäuble: Schuldenabbau vernünft [...]
13:07 , dpa-AFX
Bank of America Corporation Reveals 47% Inc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...