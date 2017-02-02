Erweiterte Funktionen



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Rise 52%




02.02.17 13:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

(SIRI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $204.63 million, or $0.04 per share. This was up from $134.63 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.30 billion. This was up from $1.20 billion last year.


Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $204.63 Mln. vs. $134.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%


-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



