Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Rise 52%
02.02.17 13:28
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
(SIRI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $204.63 million, or $0.04 per share. This was up from $134.63 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.30 billion. This was up from $1.20 billion last year.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $204.63 Mln. vs. $134.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 Bln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,75 $
|4,77 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,42%
|02.02./22:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US82968B1035
|A1W8XE
|4,82 $
|3,29 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|4,444 €
|+1,62%
|11:09
|Frankfurt
|4,447 €
|+0,84%
|16:03
|Berlin
|4,423 €
|+0,61%
|08:08
|München
|4,417 €
|+0,52%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|4,387 €
|+0,39%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|4,377 €
|+0,30%
|10:00
|Stuttgart
|4,392 €
|-0,11%
|19:45
|Nasdaq
|4,75 $
|-0,42%
|22:00
