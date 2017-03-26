Sinopec 2016 Profit Rises

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) or Sinopec reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for fiscal year 2016 was RMB 46.7 billion, up by 43.6% year-on-year. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.385.

In accordance with IFRS, the Company's total turnover and other operating revenue was RMB 1.93 trillion. Its operating profit was RMB 77.2 billion, representing an increase of 35.9% from the previous year.





The Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of RMB 0.17 per share. Together with the interim dividend of RMB 0.079 per share, the total annual cash dividend for 2016 is RMB 0.249 per share. Its dividend payout ratio trended upwards and increased to 64.6% in 2016. Total cash dividend to be paid for the full year was RMB 30.1 billion, the highest since its listing.

Based on preliminary calculations by the financial department of the Company and in accordance with the ASBE, it is estimated that the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the first quarter of 2017 will increase by approximately 150% year-on-year.

The main reasons for the increase in estimated results include: the price of international crude oil increased significantly, which helped the upstream segment to reduce its losses as compared with the corresponding period last year; market demand for middle and downstream products remained stable, and profitability increased as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM