Singapore Data On Tap For Thursday




25.01.17 23:47
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Thursday release December numbers for industrial production and Q4 data for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


Industrial production in November was up 6.1 percent on month and 11.9 percent on year, while the jobless rate in Q3 was 2.1 percent.


Hong Kong will provide December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth 374.99 billion HKD and exports were at 340.94 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 34.05 billion HKD.


The Philippines will release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the third quarter, GDP was up 1.2 percent on quarter and 7.1 percent on year.


Japan will see December figures for corporate service prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent - up from 0.3 percent in November.


Finally, the markets in Taiwan and Australia are closed on Thursday for the Lunar New Year and Australia Day, respectively. Australia re-opens on Friday, while Taiwan is shuttered until February 2.


