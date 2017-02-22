Sina Corporation Reports 94% Advance In Q4 Earnings
22.02.17 22:50
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $48.25 million, or $0.63 per share. This was up from $24.81 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $313.42 million. This was up from $256.19 million last year.
Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $48.25 Mln. vs. $24.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 80.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $313.42 Mln vs. $256.19 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,56 $
|78,99 $
|0,57 $
|+0,72%
|22.02./23:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG814771047
|929917
|85,24 $
|41,62 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|75,00 €
|0,00%
|21.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|74,45 €
|+5,17%
|08:22
|München
|74,29 €
|+5,06%
|08:00
|Berlin
|74,86 €
|+4,96%
|08:03
|Nasdaq
|79,56 $
|+0,72%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|74,539 €
|+0,46%
|19:37
|Stuttgart
|74,50 €
|0,00%
|18:05
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|50
|Sina rosige Zukunft
|07.09.16
|87
|China- Böller!
|26.05.11
|1
|WKN: 929917 SINA.COM SHA.
|27.10.03