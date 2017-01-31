Erweiterte Funktionen

Simon Property Group Inc Reports 5% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line




31.01.17 14:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $912.2 million, or $2.53 per share. This was up from $866.5 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.43 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.


Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $912.2 Mln. vs. $866.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.53 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.45 to $11.55


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
183,2551 $ 177,74 $ 5,5151 $ +3,10% 31.01./17:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8288061091 916647 229,10 $ 173,11 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		171,39 € 0,00%  27.01.17
NYSE 183,2551 $ +3,10%  17:43
Stuttgart 168,34 € +1,91%  16:41
Berlin 165,07 € -0,72%  08:08
München 165,12 € -0,95%  08:00
Düsseldorf 164,95 € -1,24%  09:52
Frankfurt 164,946 € -2,21%  09:15
