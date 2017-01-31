Simon Property Group Inc Reports 5% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line
31.01.17 14:55
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $912.2 million, or $2.53 per share. This was up from $866.5 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.43 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.
Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $912.2 Mln. vs. $866.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.53 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.45 to $11.55
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|183,2551 $
|177,74 $
|5,5151 $
|+3,10%
|31.01./17:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8288061091
|916647
|229,10 $
|173,11 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|171,39 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|NYSE
|183,2551 $
|+3,10%
|17:43
|Stuttgart
|168,34 €
|+1,91%
|16:41
|Berlin
|165,07 €
|-0,72%
|08:08
|München
|165,12 €
|-0,95%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|164,95 €
|-1,24%
|09:52
|Frankfurt
|164,946 €
|-2,21%
|09:15