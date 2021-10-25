Silver Spruce Resources - Big ambitions

Finanztrends Video zu Silber



In a frenetic seven months, Silver Spruce has 1) started and completed Phase 1 drilling at El Mezquite, 2) signed exploration agreements with two First Nations at Melchett Lake, 3) completed LiDAR surveys and ASTER and LANDSAT 8 hyperspectral and image analysis over all of its properties in Sonora, 4) discovered and extended a new, high-grade (eg 9.65g/t Au) exploration target at Jackie, and 5) completed due diligence and acquired options to acquire a 100% interest in the 8,750ha Mystery, Till and Marilyn properties in central Newfoundland. Corporately, it has named a new chairman after the passing of Dr Brian Penney and closed a C$1.2m private placement (at a price of 5c per unit) ahead of the traditional Q4 flow-through financing season. Exploration active at Melchett and Mystery.