Silver One Resources - Exploration update and analysis

On 15 July, Silver One reported the last of its three tranches of drilling results from its 15,000 metre, 52-hole, reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at Candelaria to complement the results of its nine diamond core drill holes completed in early 2020. The goals of the drilling programme were 1) to outline deeper, higher-grade silver and gold mineralisation down dip from the previously mined Northern Belle and Mount Diablo open pits, 2) to extend the near-surface, potentially open pit mineralisation to the east and west of the previously mined pits and 3) to examine the potential for porphyry-related mineralisation at depth. In all of these three goals, Silver One was successful.