Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Silver Lake Reportedly To Join $1.2 Bln Round In Alibaba Arm




23.12.16 05:42
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

's (BABA) on-demand services unit is close to securing $1.2 billion of funding for expansion after getting backing from first-time investors including Silver Lake Management and China's sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg reported people familiar with the matter.


The latest round for Koubei, which deals in local services such as food delivery, will surpass a $1 billion target with backing from China Investment Corp., according to the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. The round also includes Yunfeng Capital, a fund backed by Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, and values the two-year-old startup at about $8 billion, the report said.


Silver Lake, the largest technology-focused private equity firm, was an early investor in Alibaba but typically eschews early-stage backing for Chinese startups. On-demand local services have attracted major spending in past years and have become a costly battleground for Chinese internet companies from Alibaba to Tencent Holdings Ltd., as more people turn to the web to order take-out, schedule beauty treatments and hire domestic helpers.


Beijing-based Primavera Capital Group and CDH Investments are also investing in Koubei's round, the report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
83,05 € 83,78 € -0,73 € -0,87% 23.12./10:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01609W1027 A117ME 98,08 € 52,63 €
Werte im Artikel
162,80 plus
0,00%
83,05 minus
-0,87%
15,46 minus
-1,16%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		82,97 € -0,20%  10:39
Stuttgart 83,21 € +0,19%  08:04
Düsseldorf 84,58 € 0,00%  22.12.16
NYSE 86,80 $ 0,00%  22.12.16
Frankfurt 83,229 € -0,03%  10:16
Berlin 83,38 € -0,23%  09:14
München 83,20 € -0,82%  08:08
Xetra 83,05 € -0,87%  10:22
Hamburg 83,20 € -1,83%  08:12
Hannover 83,20 € -2,24%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
183 Alibaba kaufen, WalMart verkau. 10:20
17 Alibaba gibt Gas: Online-Handel. 17.10.16
52 Alibaba und... 07.06.16
3451 ALIBABA Group Holding 31.01.16
1 Löschung 01.12.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...