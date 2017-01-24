Erweiterte Funktionen


Siliconware Precision Turns To Profit In Q4 On Revenue Strength




24.01.17 12:06
dpa-AFX


TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income was NT$2.83 billion or $89.05 million, compared to a net loss of NT$212 million last year.

Earnings per ordinary share were NT$ 0.89, and earnings per ADS were $ 0.14. This is compared to loss per ordinary share of NT$ 0.07, and loss per ADS of $ 0.01.


Siliconware Precision's consolidated sales revenues were NT$ 22.18 billion or $698.13 million, a 6.8% growth from last year's NT$20.76 billion.


For the fourth quarter of 2016, net revenues from IC packaging were NT$ 19.41 billion and represented 88% of total net revenues. Net revenues from testing operations were NT$ 2.77 billion and represented 12% of total net revenues.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



