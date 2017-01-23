Erweiterte Funktionen


Sierra Nevada Recalls IPA, Pale Ales




23.01.17 19:44
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Craft beer maker Sierra Nevada has announced a voluntary recall of several types of its beers because of a packaging defect that could cause glass pieces to break and fall into bottle.


The recall covers over 36 states and applies to eight different types of Sierra Nevada's craft beers, including its popular Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA and Sidecar Orange Pale Ale.


The recall comes after quality inspections at the company's Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may result in loss of carbonation and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle.


The company said although the risk factor of the faulty packing is roughly 1 in every 10,000 of bottles, Sierra Nevada decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of consumers.


The company has not received any reports of injuries resulting from the potentially affected bottles.


The recalled beer bottles were packed between December 5, 2016, and January 17, 2017 and have a brewery code of "M" on the label.


Sierra Nevada has stopped distribution of the impacted beer and is working with distributors and retailers to remove the recalled beer from shelves.


