Siemens stock: Buy!
22.05.18 08:20
Finanztrends
Siemens continued to climb upwards during the last week. The stock surprises investors and analysts with the recent results. Only the minority of spectators had expected a steep increase until end of March. During the last week the stock increased by nearly 1 %. During the last two weeks it even have been 7.5 % and in an entire month 8 ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,204 €
|5,282 €
|-0,078 €
|-1,48%
|22.05./10:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI0009000681
|870737
|5,94 €
|3,81 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,192 €
|-2,04%
|10:33
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,1925 $
|+2,87%
|16.05.18
|München
|5,33 €
|+1,29%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|5,302 €
|+0,61%
|08:01
|Berlin
|5,292 €
|-0,04%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|5,25 €
|-0,64%
|09:17
|Xetra
|5,204 €
|-1,48%
|10:19
|Düsseldorf
|5,20 €
|-1,52%
|09:57
|Frankfurt
|5,206 €
|-1,63%
|10:19
|Hannover
|5,222 €
|-1,92%
|09:35
= Realtime
Aktuell
