Siemens Lifts FY17 Earnings View As Q1 Profit Climbs; Orders Weak

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY, SMAWF) on Wednesday lifted its earnings forecast for fiscal 2017 after a strong start to the year with significantly higher first-quarter profit.



Orders, meanwhile declined in the first quarter.

Joe Kaeser, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With a strong first quarter and a considerably raised outlook for fiscal 2017, we are sending a clear signal. . We will continue to rigorously execute our strategy program Vision 2020 to even further strengthen our innovation power and customer proximity."

For fiscal 2017, Siemens now expects basic earnings per share in the range of 7.20 euros to 7.70 euros, compared to previous expectation of 6.80 euros to 7.20 euros. Siemens also raised expectation for the profit margin of Industrial Business to 11.0 percent to 12.0 percent from the previous range of 10.5 percent to 11.5 percent.

The company said it continues to expect modest growth in revenue on constant currency basis. This reflects expectation of increasing headwinds for macroeconomic growth and investment sentiment in markets due to the complex geopolitical environment.

The company also continues to anticipate that orders will exceed revenue for a book-to-bill ratio above 1.

In its first quarter, Siemens' net income was 1.94 billion euros, 25 percent higher than last year's 1.56 billion euros. Earnings per share were 2.32 euros, compared to 1.87 euros a year ago.

On a nominal basis, revenue grew 1 percent to 19.12 billion euros from 18.89 billion euros last year. Revenue was up 3 percent on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, benefited from a strong performance by short-cycle businesses.

The company said revenue increased in the majority of industrial businesses.

Orders of 19.55 billion euros, meanwhile, declined 14 percent from the previous year mainly due to a lower volume of large orders. The company said its order intake continues to exceed revenue.

Power and Gas revenues increased 6 percent driven by strong execution from the backlog, particularly including large orders in Egypt, while orders plunged 40 percent.

Wind Power and Renewables revenues grew 16 percent, while orders fell 24 percent. Digital factory and Healthineers segments recorded higher orders.

In Germany, Siemens shares closed at 120.48 euros on Tuesday, up 2.49 percent.

