Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Siemens Healthineers":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Siemens Healthineers stock: What is the future of this stock?




14.05.18 20:12
Finanztrends

The costs for the Siemens‘ subsidiary Healthineers flotation were big. And the results of the last quarter were only moderate. Especially, currency effects portrayed a problem for the market’s greenhorn. However, the business with ultra sound scanners, magnet resonancy and computer tomographs were boooming.


Currently, the Siemens Healthineers‘ stock is located at ca. 33.75 Euro. Therefore the price is moving near to ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Neuer Höchstkurs voraus - 30 Mio. Euro Übernahme in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal
Bester Social Media Hot Stock 2018 nach 989% mit Facebook  
 
ASMALLWORLD AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,96 € 33,60 € 0,36 € +1,07% 14.05./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000SHL1006 SHL100 35,60 € 28,95 €
Werte im Artikel
33,96 plus
+1,07%
10,93 plus
+0,46%
115,48 minus
-0,02%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,90 € +1,21%  21:59
Frankfurt 34,00 € +1,12%  19:21
Hannover 33,725 € +1,12%  16:29
Xetra 33,96 € +1,07%  17:36
Stuttgart 33,815 € +0,83%  21:34
Hamburg 33,85 € +0,80%  15:19
München 33,785 € +0,72%  13:53
Berlin 33,895 € +0,71%  18:29
Düsseldorf 33,655 € -0,07%  08:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Das nächste große Ding im boomenden Cannabis-Sektor. Neuer 562% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200 mit Aurora Cannabis und 168.180% mit Canopy Growth

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
815 IPO Siemens Healthineers 19:17
  Löschung 16.03.18
1 Siemens Healthineers 12.03.18
  Löschung 07.03.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...