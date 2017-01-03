Sichuan Airlines To Lease New Airbus A350-900 Aircraft From Air Lease

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Airbus":

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Air Lease Corp.



(AL) announced the placement of one Airbus A350-900 new technology wide body jet on long term lease to Sichuan Airlines (Chengdu, China). The aircraft will deliver in the first quarter of 2019 from ALC's order book with Airbus. The A350-900 will be primarily operated across the Pacific, linking major cities in China with USA and Canada.

