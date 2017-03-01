Shore Capital Group Limited : Performance of Funds - Monthly Update

1March 2017

Performance of Funds - Monthly Update

The following table gives the performance for the month ended 31 January 2017 of the funds managed by the Group's subsidiary Shore Capital Limited and Puma Investments Management Limited, other than products where monthly statistics are not available.





The table below shows returns for the month:

Fund January January to January Total return since IRR Notes inception

% % % % p.a

Puma VCT 8 0.1 0.1 35.2 10.2 1

Puma VCT 9 - - 34.3 11.8 1

Puma VCT 10 - - 30.8 14.2 1

Puma VCT 11 0.1 0.1 31.3 22.7 1

Notes

1. Total return and IRR include the effect of the tax relief gained upon initial investment.

Further details of these funds including inception dates and strategies are given in the Group's 2015 Annual Report and Accounts. The returns of all managed fund products are after an accrual for any carried interest and are net of a provision for all management fees and expenses.

Total funds under management as at 31 January 2017 were £800 million, equivalent at that date to $1,000 million.

For further information contact:

Shore Capital Graham Shore +44 (0)20 7408 4090

Bell Pottinger +44 (0)20 3772 2500 Olly Scott Charles Stewart

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital is an AIM quoted independent investment group. Founded and majority owned by entrepreneurs, for three decades Shore Capital has been helping entrepreneurial businesses reach their full potential, find committed long term investors and develop into significant enterprises. The business offers innovative corporate advice; a leading market-making business; some of the most respected investment research available in the UK; and a diverse range of high quality investment opportunities, including its hugely successful VCTs and principal finance activities.

The Group is based in Guernsey, London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Berlin. Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited, Shore Capital and Corporate Limited, Shore Capital Limited and Puma Investment Management Limited are each authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited is a member of the London Stock Exchange.

