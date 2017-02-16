Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shire":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Shire Q4 Results Top Estimates; Expects 2017 To Be Another Strong Year




16.02.17 13:44
dpa-AFX


SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter 2016 rose to $457.3 million from $280.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Earnings per ADS increased 6% to $1.51 from the prior year's $1.42, as higher US GAAP operating income more than offset the impact of additional shares issued as consideration for the Baxalta transaction.


Quarterly adjusted earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations.


Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer, said,"With multiple product launches planned in 2017, we remain focused on execution and expect to generate strong top- and bottom-line growth. Our pipeline has never been stronger with multiple programs in Phase 3 or registration. We remain extremely optimistic about Shire's long-term growth prospects."


The company said it expects 2017 to be another strong year for Shire, building on excellent financial performance in 2016.


Non GAAP earnings per ADS for the fourth-quarter increased 13% to $3.37 from $2.97 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.24 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Operating income increased 104% year-over-year to $729 million, primarily due to including Baxalta's operating income, higher revenue from legacy Shire products and lower R&D program impairment charges, partially offset by higher amortization of acquired intangible assets and XIIDRA promotional costs.


Non GAAP operating income increased 83% year-over-year to $1.395 billion, primarily due to including Baxalta's operating income and higher revenue from legacy Shire products, partially offset by XIIDRA promotional costs.


Product sales increased 123% to $3.621 billion from the prior year's $1.624 billion, primarily due to including $1.782 billion of legacy Baxalta sales. It was up 124% at Non GAAP CER.


Total revenues for the quarter surged to $3.81 billion from $1.72 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.


In respect of the six months ended December 31, 2016, the Board resolved to pay an interim dividend of 25.70 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share, compared to 22.16 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share paid last year.


A dividend of 20.64 pence per Ordinary Share (2015: 15.32 pence) and 77.10 U.S. cents per ADS (2015: 66.48 U.S. cents) will be paid on April 25, 2017 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on March 10, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,573 € 54,68 € 0,893 € +1,63% 16.02./14:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B2QKY057 A0MMAG 61,98 € 45,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		55,573 € +1,63%  13:59
Berlin 55,54 € +6,79%  14:13
Frankfurt 54,45 € +1,63%  12:23
Stuttgart 54,26 € +0,75%  11:33
Nasdaq OTC Other 57,30 $ +0,53%  15.02.17
Hamburg 50,81 € +0,47%  08:16
Xetra 53,52 € 0,00%  14.02.17
München 49,80 € -1,50%  08:00
Düsseldorf 49,80 € -7,25%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Interessanter Pharmawert; Shire. 12.01.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...