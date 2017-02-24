Shire: CHMP Recommends EU Conditional Marketing Authorisation For Natpar

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shire":

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of Conditional Marketing Authorisation for Natpar or rhPTH[1-84].





Natpar is a recombinant human protein with the full length 84-amino-acid sequence of endogenous parathyroid hormone (PTH), as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism who cannot be adequately controlled with standard therapy alone.

Hypoparathyroidism is a designated orphan disease by the European Commission or EC. It is a rare disease that occurs when inadequate levels of PTH are secreted by the parathyroid glands, resulting in a mineral imbalance in the body expressed by a low concentration of calcium, or hypocalcemia, and high concentration of phosphate, or hyperphosphatemia, in the blood.

The CHMP submission was based on outcomes from the Phase III efficacy and safety of rhPTH(1-84) in hypoparathyroidism clinical trial (REPLACE) in patients aged 18-85 years with chronic hypoparathyroidism.

The EC will now consider the CHMP positive opinion in its final decision on whether to provide Conditional Marketing Authorisation for Natpar. Shire said that a final decision from the EC is expected later in 2017.

Liz Glenister, Chief Executive of a hypoparathyroid patient organization said, "Hypoparathyroidism is the last endocrine disorder for which there is no hormone treatment. Currently, there is a high unmet medical need in patients in the EU who may not be adequately controlled in managing their hypoparathyroidism; those patients are looking forward to this new potential option in the management of their disease."

