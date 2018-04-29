Erweiterte Funktionen


Ship Finance International stock: Where did the price crash come from?




29.04.18 21:41
Finanztrends

Two weeks ago the Ship Finance International stock dropped by nearly 10 percent in a single day. Reason being, a capital increase, which is supposed to bring 150 Million USD.


The money is planned to be used for company means. Now there is a lot of speculation about what this could mean. Experts believe that the company wants to acquire new ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock erhält Lizenz - Produktion startet
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200% mit Aurora Cannabis  
 
Nutritional High International Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Short Squeeze nach Short-Attacke - 30 Mio. EUR Übernahme. Bester Social Media Hot Stock 10 mal besser als Facebook

ASMALLWORLD AG
Weitere Artikel mehr >
04:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
IG-Metall-Chef lehnt Grundeinkommen ab
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Roth ruft zu härterer Gangart gegenüber der [...]
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Roth kritisiert Wahlkampf-Verbot für ausländis [...]
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
DGB will Rechtsanspruch auf Home Office
01:00 , news aktuell
Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger: Land Nordrhein-Westfal [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...