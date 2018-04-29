Erweiterte Funktionen
Ship Finance International stock: Where did the price crash come from?
29.04.18 21:41
Two weeks ago the Ship Finance International stock dropped by nearly 10 percent in a single day. Reason being, a capital increase, which is supposed to bring 150 Million USD.
The money is planned to be used for company means. Now there is a lot of speculation about what this could mean. Experts believe that the company wants to acquire new ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
