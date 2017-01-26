Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Climb 3% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 13:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $203.03 million, or $2.15 per share. This was up from $198.01 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $2.78 billion. This was up from $2.60 billion last year.


Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $203.03 Mln. vs. $198.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $2.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q4): $2.78 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



