Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Climb 3% In Q4
26.01.17 13:23
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $203.03 million, or $2.15 per share. This was up from $198.01 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $2.78 billion. This was up from $2.60 billion last year.
Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $203.03 Mln. vs. $198.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $2.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q4): $2.78 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|262,612 €
|262,94 €
|-0,328 €
|-0,12%
|26.01./14:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8243481061
|856050
|282,88 €
|215,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|265,32 €
|+0,39%
|13:04
|Frankfurt
|264,383 €
|+1,17%
|13:05
|Düsseldorf
|263,14 €
|+0,66%
|09:12
|NYSE
|283,42 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Stuttgart
|262,612 €
|-0,12%
|11:57
