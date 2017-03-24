Shell To Divest Gabon Onshore Interests To Carlyle Affiliate For $587 Mln

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Royal Dutch Shell A":

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc.



(RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) Friday announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its Gabon onshore interests to Assala Energy Holdings Ltd. a portfolio company of Carlyle Group (CG), for $587 million. Assala Energy will also assume debt of $285 million as part of the transaction.

The Sale & Purchase Agreement is subject to certain conditions which include various approvals. Closing is expected in mid-2017. As a result of the sale, some 430 local Shell employees will become part of Assala Energy at completion.

In the deal, the buyer will make additional payments up to a maximum of $150 million depending on production performance and commodity prices.

The transaction will result in an impairment charge of $53 million post tax which will be taken in the first quarter 2017.

Shell said the sale consists of all of its onshore oil and gas operations and related infrastructure in Gabon. This includes five operated fields, participation interest in four non-operated fields, as well as the associated infrastructure of the onshore pipeline system from Rabi to Gamba and the Gamba Southern export terminal.

Shell onshore in Gabon produced approximately forty-one thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2016 and Shell Trading will continue to have lifting rights from the assets for the coming 5 years.

Assala Energy will acquire these assets with equity from two Carlyle funds, including Carlyle International Energy Partners and Carlyle Sub-Sahara Africa Partners.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM