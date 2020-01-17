Shell Stationen setzen auf Pfandbecher-System mit RECUP (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - Allein in Deutschland werden jährlich 2,8 Mrd. Einwegbecherproduziert und verbraucht. Das entspricht 34 Bechern pro Kopf* und reicht aus,um 8,1 Mio. Mülleimer (à 50 Liter) zu füllen.** In einer Stadt wie Hamburg nimmtdieser Abfall laut Stadtreinigung rund 12,5 Prozent*** des Volumens alleröffentlichen Mülleimer ein. Die Entsorgungskosten hierfür müssen jeweils dieKommunen tragen - und damit die Bevölkerung. Um einen Beitrag zurMüllreduzierung zu leisten, hat sich Shell zusammen mit seinen Partnern zum Zielgesetzt, im Jahr 2020 insgesamt 2,4 Millionen Einwegbecher einzusparen.Guter Kaffee an der Tankstelle, aber ohne Wegwerfbecher - an rund 1.200 ShellStationen in Deutschland ist dies ab heute möglich. Durch die Teilnahme amPfandsystem von RECUP können sich Kunden für 1 Euro Pfand einenRECUP-Pfandbecher leihen oder ihren Kaffee in den eigenen sauberen Becher füllenlassen. So vermeiden sie Müll und werden dafür an teilnehmenden Shell Stationenmit Rabatten belohnt.Kunden, die sich vom 17. bis einschließlich 24. Januar für ein Heißgetränk imMehrweg- oder Pfandbecher entscheiden, erhalten ihr Getränk gratis. Im Anschlussan die Gratiswoche erwartet sie bis einschließlich 31. März 50 Prozent Rabattauf Kaffee in Mehrweg- oder Pfandbechern. Nach diesem Aktionszeitraum erhaltenKaffeeliebhaber 20 Prozent Rabatt auf ihr Heißgetränk, wenn sie sich für einenMehrweg- oder Pfandbecher entscheiden. Die vorstehenden Angebote gelten jeweilsan teilnehmenden Shell Stationen.Den ausgeliehenen RECUP-Pfandbecher kann der Kunde jederzeit an einer dernunmehr über 4.500 RECUP-Ausgabestellen in Deutschland zurückgeben oder gegeneinen neuen eintauschen. Eine Übersicht hierzu gibt es in der kostenlosenRECUP-App."Mit den Pfandbechern von RECUP wollen wir die Kunden davon überzeugen, sichgegen Wegwerfbecher und für die Vermeidung von Müll zu entscheiden", sagt JanToschka, Shell Tankstellenchef in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz. "Wirgeben ihnen die Möglichkeit, ohne großen Aufwand etwas für die Umwelt zu tun -und dabei gleichzeitig auch noch bei jedem Heißgetränk Geld zu sparen.""Die Vision von RECUP ist es, Einwegbecher in Deutschland abzuschaffen", erklärtFabian Eckert, Geschäftsführer von RECUP. "Wir freuen uns sehr, dass wir nundurch das starke Commitment der Shell Stationen die Möglichkeit haben, dasRECUP-Pfandnetz stark zu verdichten und den Pfandgedanken als Lösung gegen dieEinwegflut weiter zu etablieren. Mit gut 1.200 zusätzlichen Ausgabestellen -davon viele im ländlichen Raum - bietet Shell künftig auch Pendlern undReisenden die Möglichkeit, ihren Coffee-to-go nachhaltig zu genießen undEinwegbecher zu vermeiden."Für den Shell deli2go Kaffee werden nur UTZ-zertifizierte Bohnen verwendet. UTZsteht für gute Agrarpraxis, gutes Farm-Management, sichere und gesundeArbeitsbedingungen, keine Kinderarbeit und die Schonung der Umwelt.* http://ots.de/ntMOxv** http://ots.de/A925mh*** http://ots.de/tHfqXICautionary NoteThe companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly ownsinvestments are separate legal entities. In this release "Shell", "Shell group"and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references aremade to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, thewords "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general orto those who work for them. Pressekontakt:
Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH
Cornelia Wolber
+49 (0) 40 6324-5290
shellpresse@shell.com