Shell Stationen setzen auf Pfandbecher-System mit RECUP (FOTO)
17.01.20 10:00
Hamburg (ots) - Allein in Deutschland werden jährlich 2,8 Mrd. Einwegbecher
produziert und verbraucht. Das entspricht 34 Bechern pro Kopf* und reicht aus,
um 8,1 Mio. Mülleimer (à 50 Liter) zu füllen.** In einer Stadt wie Hamburg nimmt
dieser Abfall laut Stadtreinigung rund 12,5 Prozent*** des Volumens aller
öffentlichen Mülleimer ein. Die Entsorgungskosten hierfür müssen jeweils die
Kommunen tragen - und damit die Bevölkerung. Um einen Beitrag zur
Müllreduzierung zu leisten, hat sich Shell zusammen mit seinen Partnern zum Ziel
gesetzt, im Jahr 2020 insgesamt 2,4 Millionen Einwegbecher einzusparen.
Guter Kaffee an der Tankstelle, aber ohne Wegwerfbecher - an rund 1.200 Shell
Stationen in Deutschland ist dies ab heute möglich. Durch die Teilnahme am
Pfandsystem von RECUP können sich Kunden für 1 Euro Pfand einen
RECUP-Pfandbecher leihen oder ihren Kaffee in den eigenen sauberen Becher füllen
lassen. So vermeiden sie Müll und werden dafür an teilnehmenden Shell Stationen
mit Rabatten belohnt.
Kunden, die sich vom 17. bis einschließlich 24. Januar für ein Heißgetränk im
Mehrweg- oder Pfandbecher entscheiden, erhalten ihr Getränk gratis. Im Anschluss
an die Gratiswoche erwartet sie bis einschließlich 31. März 50 Prozent Rabatt
auf Kaffee in Mehrweg- oder Pfandbechern. Nach diesem Aktionszeitraum erhalten
Kaffeeliebhaber 20 Prozent Rabatt auf ihr Heißgetränk, wenn sie sich für einen
Mehrweg- oder Pfandbecher entscheiden. Die vorstehenden Angebote gelten jeweils
an teilnehmenden Shell Stationen.
Den ausgeliehenen RECUP-Pfandbecher kann der Kunde jederzeit an einer der
nunmehr über 4.500 RECUP-Ausgabestellen in Deutschland zurückgeben oder gegen
einen neuen eintauschen. Eine Übersicht hierzu gibt es in der kostenlosen
RECUP-App.
"Mit den Pfandbechern von RECUP wollen wir die Kunden davon überzeugen, sich
gegen Wegwerfbecher und für die Vermeidung von Müll zu entscheiden", sagt Jan
Toschka, Shell Tankstellenchef in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz. "Wir
geben ihnen die Möglichkeit, ohne großen Aufwand etwas für die Umwelt zu tun -
und dabei gleichzeitig auch noch bei jedem Heißgetränk Geld zu sparen."
"Die Vision von RECUP ist es, Einwegbecher in Deutschland abzuschaffen", erklärt
Fabian Eckert, Geschäftsführer von RECUP. "Wir freuen uns sehr, dass wir nun
durch das starke Commitment der Shell Stationen die Möglichkeit haben, das
RECUP-Pfandnetz stark zu verdichten und den Pfandgedanken als Lösung gegen die
Einwegflut weiter zu etablieren. Mit gut 1.200 zusätzlichen Ausgabestellen -
davon viele im ländlichen Raum - bietet Shell künftig auch Pendlern und
Reisenden die Möglichkeit, ihren Coffee-to-go nachhaltig zu genießen und
Einwegbecher zu vermeiden."
Für den Shell deli2go Kaffee werden nur UTZ-zertifizierte Bohnen verwendet. UTZ
steht für gute Agrarpraxis, gutes Farm-Management, sichere und gesunde
Arbeitsbedingungen, keine Kinderarbeit und die Schonung der Umwelt.
* http://ots.de/ntMOxv
** http://ots.de/A925mh
*** http://ots.de/tHfqXI
Cautionary Note
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns
investments are separate legal entities. In this release "Shell", "Shell group"
and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are
made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the
words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or
to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful
purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.
''Subsidiaries'', "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this
release refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or
indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which
Shell has joint control are generally referred to "joint ventures" and "joint
operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence
but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term
"Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect
ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after
exclusion of all third-party interest.
This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial
condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All
statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be,
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future
expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions
and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other
things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to
market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs,
estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking
statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as
''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'',
''intend'', ''may'', ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'',
''project'', ''risks'', "schedule", ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will''
and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect
the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to
differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements
included in this release, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations
in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c)
currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves
estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental
and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable
potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and
completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing
countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative,
fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing
climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various
countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation
and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays
or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for
shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided
that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments.
All forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified
in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this
section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal
Dutch Shell's 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (available at
www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov ). These risk factors also expressly
qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this release and should be
considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the
date of this release, January 17th, 2020. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any
of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other
information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those
stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in
this [report].
We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this release that United
States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from
including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider
closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC
website www.sec.gov.
* http://ots.de/ntMOxv
** http://ots.de/A925mh
*** http://ots.de/tHfqXI
