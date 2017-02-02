Shell Q4 CCS Earnings Down 44%, But Revenues Increase

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Royal Dutch Shell A":

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.



L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported that its fourth-quarter current cost of supplies or CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $1.03 billion, down 44 percent from $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Basic CCS earnings per share were $0.19, down 55 percent from $0.29 a year ago.

However, fourth-quarter income attributable to shareholders rose 64 percent to $1.54 billion from $939 million in the same period last year.

CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $1.80 billion, compared to prior year's $1.57 billion. Basic CCS earnings per share excluding items were $0.22, compared to $0.25 a year ago.

Total revenue and other income for the quarter increased to $64.77 billion from last year's $58.15 billion.

Further, Shell announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2016 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, same as last year.

The company's board expects the first quarter 2017 interim dividend will also be $0.47, the same as in the prior-year period.

