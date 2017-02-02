Shell Q4 CCS Earnings Down 44%, But Revenues Increase
02.02.17 08:54
dpa-AFX
THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.
L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported that its fourth-quarter current cost of supplies or CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $1.03 billion, down 44 percent from $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Basic CCS earnings per share were $0.19, down 55 percent from $0.29 a year ago.
However, fourth-quarter income attributable to shareholders rose 64 percent to $1.54 billion from $939 million in the same period last year.
CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $1.80 billion, compared to prior year's $1.57 billion. Basic CCS earnings per share excluding items were $0.22, compared to $0.25 a year ago.
Total revenue and other income for the quarter increased to $64.77 billion from last year's $58.15 billion.
Further, Shell announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2016 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, same as last year.
The company's board expects the first quarter 2017 interim dividend will also be $0.47, the same as in the prior-year period.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,508 €
|25,302 €
|0,206 €
|+0,81%
|02.02./10:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B03MLX29
|A0D94M
|26,85 €
|18,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,508 €
|+0,81%
|10:26
|Xetra
|25,545 €
|+1,77%
|10:14
|Berlin
|25,52 €
|+1,47%
|09:34
|Frankfurt
|25,544 €
|+1,41%
|10:15
|Stuttgart
|25,459 €
|+1,37%
|09:48
|Düsseldorf
|25,49 €
|+0,75%
|10:01
|München
|24,88 €
|-0,94%
|08:50
|Hamburg
|24,93 €
|-1,15%
|08:34
|Hannover
|24,915 €
|-1,15%
|08:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|27,265 $
|-1,57%
|01.02.17
