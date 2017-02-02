Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Royal Dutch Shell A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Shell Q4 CCS Earnings Down 44%, But Revenues Increase




02.02.17 08:54
dpa-AFX


THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.

L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported that its fourth-quarter current cost of supplies or CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $1.03 billion, down 44 percent from $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Basic CCS earnings per share were $0.19, down 55 percent from $0.29 a year ago.


However, fourth-quarter income attributable to shareholders rose 64 percent to $1.54 billion from $939 million in the same period last year.


CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $1.80 billion, compared to prior year's $1.57 billion. Basic CCS earnings per share excluding items were $0.22, compared to $0.25 a year ago.


Total revenue and other income for the quarter increased to $64.77 billion from last year's $58.15 billion.


Further, Shell announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2016 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, same as last year.


The company's board expects the first quarter 2017 interim dividend will also be $0.47, the same as in the prior-year period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,508 € 25,302 € 0,206 € +0,81% 02.02./10:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B03MLX29 A0D94M 26,85 € 18,08 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,508 € +0,81%  10:26
Xetra 25,545 € +1,77%  10:14
Berlin 25,52 € +1,47%  09:34
Frankfurt 25,544 € +1,41%  10:15
Stuttgart 25,459 € +1,37%  09:48
Düsseldorf 25,49 € +0,75%  10:01
München 24,88 € -0,94%  08:50
Hamburg 24,93 € -1,15%  08:34
Hannover 24,915 € -1,15%  08:11
Nasdaq OTC Other 27,265 $ -1,57%  01.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
833 JETZT aber (Royal Dutch) S(c. 09:49
33 Royal Dutch - Dividende quellen. 11.12.16
81 Das Erdöl hat eine goldene Zuk. 10.12.16
1 royal dutch shell a 14.12.15
9 Dividenden 07.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...