Erweiterte Funktionen



Shell Midstream Partners Buys Stakes In Three Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines From BP




28.12.16 15:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shell Midstream Partners L.

P. (SHLX) said that it has acquired 10% interest in Proteus Oil Pipeline Company, LLC, 10% interest in Endymion Oil Pipeline Company, LLC, and a 1% interest in Cleopatra Gas Gathering Company, LLC from BP.


The acquisition price reflects an approximate 7.7 times multiple of Shell's forecasted annual average Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the purchased interests over 2017 and 2018. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders.


Proteus is a 71-mile crude oil pipeline with a 425,000 bpd capacity. The pipeline provides access to the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico from the Thunder Horse and Thunder Hawk platform to the Proteus SP 89E Platform. Noble Energy's Big Bend and Dantzler fields are tied back to the Thunder Hawk platform.


Endymion is an 89-mile crude oil pipeline with a 425,000 bpd capacity. The pipeline provides access to the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. It is connected to LOOP Clovelly storage with access to multiple markets.


Cleopatra is a 115-mile gas gathering pipeline in Southern Green Canyon, with access to Atwater Valley, Walker Ridge, and Lund areas in the Gulf of Mexico. Cleopatra is currently connected to the Holstein, Atlantis, Neptune, Shenzi and Mad Dog platforms. The system will transport new volumes from the Mad Dog 2 field once it comes online.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,983 € 5,92 € 0,063 € +1,06% 28.12./15:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007980591 850517 5,99 € 3,97 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,978 € +1,75%  15:59
Frankfurt 5,978 € +1,86%  15:41
Stuttgart 5,987 € +1,42%  15:26
Düsseldorf 5,909 € +1,15%  10:33
Xetra 5,983 € +1,06%  15:45
Hamburg 5,913 € +1,01%  08:07
Hannover 5,913 € +1,01%  08:07
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,07 $ +0,66%  27.12.16
Berlin 5,95 € +0,39%  12:57
München 5,914 € +0,08%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6600 BP Group 22.12.16
43 Ist BP unterbewertet? 27.09.16
3604 Der Doomsday Bären-Thread 24.07.14
61 Meine Favoriten für die komme. 14.02.14
2 Welche Aktie hat sicheres Pot. 08.11.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...