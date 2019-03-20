Shell Helix Top Up Oil: Das erste Shell Nachfüll-Öl für alle (FOTO)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WTI Rohöl NYMEX Rolling":

Hamburg (ots) -Shell hat sein erstes Universal Nachfüllöl auf den Markt gebracht,das für Pkw-Diesel- und Benzinmotoren verwendet werden kann. ShellHelix Top Up Oil hilft Autofahrern, die nicht genau wissen, welchesÖl ihr Motor benötigt. Die schnelle Lösung für unterwegs in derauffällig roten Flasche ist bereits an den meisten Shell Stationen inDeutschland erhältlich und wird aktuell noch an zahlreichen weiterenStationen eingeführt.Zahlreiche Autofahrer in Deutschland sind mit zu wenig Motorenölunterwegs und schaden damit dem Motor ihres Fahrzeugs. In dem Moment,wenn das rote Kontrolllämpchen im Armaturenbrett aufleuchtet, wissenviele häufig nicht, welches Öl das richtige für ihr Fahrzeug ist. Undselbst wenn das freigegebene Öl des Herstellers aus derBetriebsanleitung bekannt ist, ist nicht gewährleistet, dass dasentsprechende Produkt an der jeweiligen Tankstelle verfügbar ist.Hier sorgt das neue Shell Helix Top Up Oil ab sofort für Abhilfe. DasNachfüllöl ist universell für Pkw-Benzin- und Dieselmotoreneinsetzbar.Shell Helix Top Up Oil wurde im Shell Technology Centre in Hamburgauf Basis der PurePlus Technology entwickelt. Es ist sehr rein,qualitativ hochwertig und lässt sich problemlos mit allen vorhandenenMotorenölen mischen. Shell empfiehlt, maximal einen Liter, also eineFlasche des neuen Nachfüllöls der verbliebenen Ölmenge beizufügen.Bei größeren Mengen sollte ein regulärer Ölwechsel mit einem ShellHelix Produkt gemäß der Herstellerempfehlung des Fahrzeugsdurchgeführt werden. Shell Helix Top Up Oil ist die schnelle undunkomplizierte Lösung für zwischendurch - egal ob als Reserve-Flascheim Kofferraum oder als Notfallhilfe an der Shell Station."Mit unserem neuen Shell Helix Top Up Oil geben wir DeutschlandsAutofahrern das Gefühl, sicher und entspannt unterwegs zu sein, undverfolgen damit weiter konsequent unsere GO WELL-Mission", sagt JanToschka, Shell Tankstellenchef in Deutschland, Österreich undSchweiz. "Es war uns besonders wichtig, dass Kunden unabhängig vomMotor und dem bis dahin verwendeten Motorenöl eine universelle Lösungbekommen, mit der sie schnell und unkompliziert ihr Problem lösenkönnen. Mit einer Reserve-Flasche im Kofferraum bleibt man immerentspannt - der Motor wird es danken." 