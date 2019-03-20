Erweiterte Funktionen
Shell Helix Top Up Oil: Das erste Shell Nachfüll-Öl für alle (FOTO)
20.03.19 10:17
news aktuell
Hamburg (ots) -
Shell hat sein erstes Universal Nachfüllöl auf den Markt gebracht,
das für Pkw-Diesel- und Benzinmotoren verwendet werden kann. Shell
Helix Top Up Oil hilft Autofahrern, die nicht genau wissen, welches
Öl ihr Motor benötigt. Die schnelle Lösung für unterwegs in der
auffällig roten Flasche ist bereits an den meisten Shell Stationen in
Deutschland erhältlich und wird aktuell noch an zahlreichen weiteren
Stationen eingeführt.
Zahlreiche Autofahrer in Deutschland sind mit zu wenig Motorenöl
unterwegs und schaden damit dem Motor ihres Fahrzeugs. In dem Moment,
wenn das rote Kontrolllämpchen im Armaturenbrett aufleuchtet, wissen
viele häufig nicht, welches Öl das richtige für ihr Fahrzeug ist. Und
selbst wenn das freigegebene Öl des Herstellers aus der
Betriebsanleitung bekannt ist, ist nicht gewährleistet, dass das
entsprechende Produkt an der jeweiligen Tankstelle verfügbar ist.
Hier sorgt das neue Shell Helix Top Up Oil ab sofort für Abhilfe. Das
Nachfüllöl ist universell für Pkw-Benzin- und Dieselmotoren
einsetzbar.
Shell Helix Top Up Oil wurde im Shell Technology Centre in Hamburg
auf Basis der PurePlus Technology entwickelt. Es ist sehr rein,
qualitativ hochwertig und lässt sich problemlos mit allen vorhandenen
Motorenölen mischen. Shell empfiehlt, maximal einen Liter, also eine
Flasche des neuen Nachfüllöls der verbliebenen Ölmenge beizufügen.
Bei größeren Mengen sollte ein regulärer Ölwechsel mit einem Shell
Helix Produkt gemäß der Herstellerempfehlung des Fahrzeugs
durchgeführt werden. Shell Helix Top Up Oil ist die schnelle und
unkomplizierte Lösung für zwischendurch - egal ob als Reserve-Flasche
im Kofferraum oder als Notfallhilfe an der Shell Station.
"Mit unserem neuen Shell Helix Top Up Oil geben wir Deutschlands
Autofahrern das Gefühl, sicher und entspannt unterwegs zu sein, und
verfolgen damit weiter konsequent unsere GO WELL-Mission", sagt Jan
Toschka, Shell Tankstellenchef in Deutschland, Österreich und
Schweiz. "Es war uns besonders wichtig, dass Kunden unabhängig vom
Motor und dem bis dahin verwendeten Motorenöl eine universelle Lösung
bekommen, mit der sie schnell und unkompliziert ihr Problem lösen
können. Mit einer Reserve-Flasche im Kofferraum bleibt man immer
entspannt - der Motor wird es danken."
- ENDE -
Cautionary note:
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and
indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this
press release "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are
sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal
Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words
"we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc
and subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These
terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying
the particular entity or entities. ''Subsidiaries'', "Shell
subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this press release
refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or
indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over
which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint
ventures" and "joint operations", respectively. Entities over which
Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control
are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used
for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership
interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint
arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)
concerning the financial condition, results of operations and
businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements
of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future
expectations that are based on management's current expectations and
assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.
Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements
concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market
risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs,
estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These
forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and
phrases such as "aim", "ambition', ''anticipate'', ''believe'',
''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'',
''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'',
''risks'', "schedule", ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and
similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could
affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause
those results to differ materially from those expressed in the
forward-looking statements included in this press release, including
(without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural
gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency
fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves
estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g)
environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the
identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and
targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such
transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries
and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative,
fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures
addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market
conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks,
including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms
of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in
the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared
costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is
provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous
dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the
cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section.
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results
are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's 20-F for the year ended December
31, 2018 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These
risk factors also expressly qualify all forward looking statements
contained in this press release and should be considered by the
reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of
this press release, insert date of release March 20th, 2019. Neither
Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement
as a result of new information, future events or other information.
In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those
stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release. We may have used certain terms, such
as resources, in this press release that United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our
filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely
the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the
SEC website www.sec.gov.
Pressekontakt:
Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH
Cornelia Wolber
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6324-5290
E-Mail: shellpresse@shell.com
Original-Content von: Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
