Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Royal Dutch Shell A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Shell CFO Simon Henry Resigns; Announces Remuneration Details




10.03.17 09:06
dpa-AFX


THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc.

(RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced Friday that Simon Henry stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the company with effect from March 9.


He will repatriate to his base country, the United Kingdom, and become an employee of Shell International Limited, with effect from April 1. The company noted that Henry remains available to the incoming Chief Financial Officer and to the Shell Board to assist with the transition and will leave employment with the Shell group on June 30.


The company also announced his remuneration details. The company announced payment for loss of office of a gross payment of 2.29 million euros, equivalent to one times annual pay . The payment for loss of office will be phased in six equal monthly instalments, and outstanding payments will be reduced by 50% if Henry resumes an equivalent full time executive role in that period.


An annual bonus of 1.35 million euros gross in relation to performance year 2016 has been disclosed in the 2016 Director's Remuneration Report. 50% of this bonus was deferred into the Deferred Bonus Plan.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,32 € 24,235 € 0,085 € +0,35% 10.03./10:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B03MLX29 A0D94M 26,85 € 20,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,32 € +0,35%  10:02
München 24,285 € +1,76%  09:21
Xetra 24,36 € +1,54%  09:43
Hamburg 24,335 € +1,48%  09:47
Hannover 24,205 € +1,45%  08:04
Frankfurt 24,334 € +0,98%  09:48
Berlin 24,31 € +0,83%  09:33
Stuttgart 24,305 € +0,69%  09:32
Düsseldorf 24,205 € +0,46%  08:11
Nasdaq OTC Other 25,3515 $ -2,76%  09.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
869 JETZT aber (Royal Dutch) S(c. 09:17
83 Das Erdöl hat eine goldene Zuk. 22.02.17
33 Royal Dutch - Dividende quellen. 11.12.16
1 royal dutch shell a 14.12.15
9 Dividenden 07.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...